City Dermatology of Northern Virginia Welcomed to F.C.

City Dermatology of Northern Virginia, owned by Dr. Margaret “Peggy” Kopelman, was officially welcomed to Falls Church with an official ribbon cutting and grand opening reception attended by six of seven Falls Church City Council members and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 7.

The ribbon cutting was attended by Dr. Kopelman along with Council Members Letty Hardi, Phil Duncan, Vice Mayor Connelly, Mayor David Tarter, David Snyder and Debbie Hiscott.

City Dermatology is located at 407 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit City Dermatology’s website.