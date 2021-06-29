VPIS Sponsoring Panel Discussion On the Stormwater Issues

The Village Preservation and Improvement Society is sponsoring panel discussion on the stormwater issues in Falls Church and some of the proposed solutions.

The event will feature panelists Dave Gustafson, a member of the Stormwater Taskforce, Anthony Dudley, from the Falls Church City staff, and Jeff Peterson, VPIS President and expert on water issues from his career in the U.S. EPA.

The virtual panel will be held on Wednesday June 30 at 7:30 pm. Visit www.VPIS.org for more information or to get a link for access.