The Stratford Motor Lodge located on W. Broad St. in the center of the commercial district of the City of Falls Church, will be closing in October, the owner of the property reported to a meeting of the City’s Economic Development Committee today.

Proposals for development of the site into an eight-story senior living on the site have failed to win support from staff reviews at City Hall, and the owner said that a “fall back” option may be a free-standing convenience store.