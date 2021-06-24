Rosslyn-based Taco Rock Plans Fall Opening In F.C.

Rosslyn-based Taco Rock is planning to open its third location — and its largest to date — in Falls Church this fall. In a press release, Chef Mike Cordero announced Tuesday that the new Taco Rock will open at 1116 West Broad Street in October.

“The former retail space will be transformed into a 2,815-square-foot fast casual taqueria and tequila bar that replicates its Rosslyn and Alexandria locations,” the press release said.

The restaurant will seat 85 guests and feature a 25-foot tequila bar. The menu will match the existing Arlington and Alexandria locations with the eponymous tacos on blue corn tortillas and churros, along with tequila and Mexican beer.

The new Taco Rock will be located in Falls Plaza Shopping Center, which has been rebranded as Birch & Broad in conjunction with ongoing renovations to the property. Existing retailers include a remodeled Giant, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks, and Jersey Mike’s.

“Team Cordero is excited to expand Taco Rock‘s footprint in Northern Virginia with the opening of our largest and third location,” Cordero said in the press release. “The newly renovated Birch & Broad shopping plaza makes a perfect fit for our establishment and we anticipate the Falls Church community will welcome our concept.”