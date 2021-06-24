Falls Church Calendar: June 24 – 30, 2021

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

Concerts in the Park: Nomad. Cover band Nomad will be performing classic rock songs by bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs as well as food and water. Made possible by the City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department and Village Preservation and Improvement Society. Concerts will run until July 29. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/concerts. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.). In case of rain, the show will be moved inside the Community Center (223 Little Falls St.). 7 – 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

Pre-K: Going Buggy. Join Long Branch Nature Center for an afternoon of exploration and discovery. Learn about the variety of insect life in our area and how they benefit our ecosystem. Registration is required. Themes for preschool programs are repeated during the month, so make sure to only register for one session at each nature center. Register online at parks.arlingtonva.us or by calling 703-228-4747. For information, call 703-228-6535. Ages 3 – 5. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Creek Hike at Long Branch Nature Center. Families are invited on a hike to explore one of our many creeks to learn about the various creatures and plants that live in them and why creeks are vital to our ecosystem. Registration required. Children must be under adult supervision. For information, call 703-228-6535. Register online at parks.arlingtonva.us or by calling 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). Noon – 12:45 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

Falls Church Writers Group (online). A place for writers to receive and give constructive criticism on their writing. For more information or to request a Zoom invite, email Pete Sullivan at [email protected] 7 – 8 p.m.

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Vegetable Garden Pests and Diseases (online). Join Kirsten Conrad, Extension Agent for Arlington and the City of Alexandria, for a class on recognizing common insects and diseases in your vegetable garden. Learn how to attract and encourage beneficial insects to help you fight off pests and help maintain your garden. RSVP mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate. Sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia. 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Talewise’s Unicorns — Break the Cage (online). Join a wild adventure about two kids who visit the city zoo and discover all sorts of animals, including a horse who knows that it’s really a unicorn! Will the animals have what it takes to join forces and stand up to the Zoo Owner? This animated story will feature life science segments that will make for an entertaining and informative experience. Program will air live on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Facebook page. For information, contact 703-248-5034. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Recording of the performance will be available until July 3.

MONDAY, JUNE 28

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

Dragon Gizmo Crafternoon (online). Guests are invited to spend a creative afternoon with Ms. Meredith, full of stories, songs, and dragon-themed crafts.. All you will need is a Grab and Go Craft kit and some supplies from around your house. The craft video instructions will remain on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Facebook page. For information, contact 703-248-5034. 3 – 3:30 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Daddy Long Legs. This charming musical is based on the 1912 novel of the same name by Jean Webster. Set in turn-of-the-century New England, “Daddy Long Legs” tells the story of Jerusha Abbott, the oldest orphan in the John Grier Home, and her correspondence with a mysterious benefactor who sends her to college on the condition that she writes him a letter once a month. Jerusha shares her experiences on discovering literature, adventure, love and the self. Not knowing her sponsor’s identity, she writes to him under the nickname “Daddy Long Legs.” This outdoor performance is $25 and will be socially distanced. For more information, visit creativecauldron.org/daddy-long-legs.html. “Daddy Long Legs” will be presented this Friday, June 25, as well as on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. Cherry Hill Park at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

The Sisters. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Michelle Swan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Bachelor Boys Band (Outdoor Show). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jesters to the Left. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Josh Allen Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Curtis Knocking. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

SuperFunk 5. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Back to the 90’s (Outdoor Show). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jameson Green. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Corey Smith. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Sean Tracy. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Indigo Boulevard. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Smokin’ Lounge — Janna & Rob. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Digital Underpants. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Red Sun King. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Born Cross Eyed (Grateful Dead Tribute) and Pictrola. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Nowhere Men — Acoustic Beatles Tribute (Indoor Show). The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

Country Jamboree Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Jam with Tim Harmon. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m.

Trio Sefardi. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

MONDAY, JUNE 28

Jonathan Coulton and Paul & Storm Live and In Concert. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic Night with Josh and Andy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

