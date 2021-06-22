Crime Report: Man Attacks Occupied Van with Hammer

A man used a hammer to shatter the driver’s side window and crack the windshield of an occupied van in this week’s Crime Report.

Driving Under the Influence, S West St, June 7, 2:09 AM, a White male, 30, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Motor Vehicle Theft, S Spring St, between 10:30 PM, June 6 and 8:40 AM, June 7, unknown suspect(s) took an unsecured vehicle from a driveway. Vehicle recovered June 7 by Metropolitan Police Dept in NE Washington, DC.

Larceny from Vehicle, S Spring St, between 10:30 PM and 8:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) rummaged through an unsecured vehicle and took items of value.

Identity Theft, W Broad St, June 7, 1:24 PM, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Destruction of Property, Wilson Blvd, June 7, 4:48 PM, an occupied van was attacked by a hammer wielding Asian male, 28, of no fixed address. The driver side window was shattered and the windshield was cracked. Offender was arrested for destruction of property.

Destruction of Property, W Broad St, June 5, sometime overnight unknown suspect shattered the front driver side window of a vehicle.

Fraud, S Maple Ave, June 8, 1:24 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Fraud, S Kent St, June 8, 1:43 PM, an incident of wire fraud was reported.

Larceny from Building, W Marshall St, between 10 PM, June 8 and 7:45 AM, June 9, a green 2020 Carver bicycle was taken from an unsecured garage.

Shoplifting, S Washington St, June 9, business reported that on June 7 at 8:30 PM, two known suspects entered and stole items of value. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Vehicle, Timber Ln, June 10, 1 AM, items of value were taken from an unsecured vehicle.

Motor Vehicle Theft, N Lee St, June 10, 1 AM, unknown suspect(s) stole an unsecured vehicle.

Driving Under the Influence, Leesburg Pike, June 11, 12:40 AM, a White male, 27, of Sterling, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Driving Under the Influence, W Broad St, June 13, 12:32 PM, a White male, 33, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.