Crime Report: Person Slashes Multiple Tires on W. Broad St.

A person slashed the tires of multiple vehicles along W. Broad Street in this week’s Crime Report.

Destruction of Property, W Broad St, May 31, 3 AM, unknown suspect slashed the tires on multiple vehicles. Investigation continues.

Trespass, S Maple Ave, June 1, 1:13 PM, a White male, 59, of the City of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for trespass.

Larceny from Building, E Columbia St, between 9 PM, May 31 and 4 PM, June 1, unknown suspect(s) took an all-black Trek Emonda SL6 bicycle from an unsecured shed.

Larceny, E Columbia St, June 1, sometime before 3:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value which were stored outside and unsecured.

Commercial Burglary, S Washington St, June 2, 6 AM, two suspects shattered a front door and took items of value.

Destruction of Property, W Broad St, June 5, sometime overnight unknown suspect shattered the front driver side window of a vehicle.