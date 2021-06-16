Advantage Trainers Celebrating 5-Year Anniversary with Specials

Advantage Trainers is celebrating its five year anniversary with gym membership and personal training specials.

Memberships to the boutique gym are now available for $5 for the first month, with no commitment while personal training for new clients is discounted by 10 percent off the first package for new clients and 10 percent off the next package for new client referrals.

Advantage Trainers is following Virginia’s updated mask policy consistent with the CDC guidelines and permitting those who are fully vaccinated to exercise without a mask. For more information, visit www.advantagetrainers.com or stop by the gym at 100 A. E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.