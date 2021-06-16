Multiple New Restaurants Now Open in F.C.

Tropical Fruit Smoothie Cafe, Lantern House Viet Bistro, and Pupuseria La Familia have opened in Falls Church in recent weeks.

Tropical Fruit Smoothies, located in Falls Plaza at 1220 W. Broad Street, offers flatbreads, wraps, quesadillas, bowls, and more, as well as smoothies.

Lantern House, in the West End Plaza at 1067 W. Broad Street, serves authentic Vietnamese items including Pho, Banh Mi, specialty noodle dishes, and chicken, beef, seafood, and vegetarian entrees.

Pupuseria, located at 308 S. Washington Street, has a menu of authentic Salvadoran food including deep fried turnovers, enchiladas, tamales, and fajitas, along with sandwiches, soups, and entrees.