Trivia Nights are back in full swing at several local brew pubs.

Audacious Aleworks, located at 110 E. Fairfax and Casual Pint, located in The Loren at 6410 Arlington Boulevard, are both hosting them on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. while Solace Outpost, located in The Spectrum at 444 W. Broad Street, offers Pour House Trivia on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

