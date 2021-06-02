Webinar on Strengthening Minority-Owned Businesses in N. VA Comes June 23

Build Back – Dream Forward: Strengthening Minority-Owned Businesses in Northern Virginia will be held Wednesday, June 23, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

This Zoom Webinar, featuring a keynote by Ureeka Co-Founder Melissa Bradley, is designed to address the unique challenges faced by the approximately 128,000 minority-owned businesses, 40 percent of all establishments operating in Northern Virginia, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar will review a report that offers key findings and concrete recommendations for an equitable recovery across the region.

The event is co-hosted by members of the Northern Virginia Minority-Owned Business Working Group including Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Loudon Virginia Economic Development and Northern Virginia Regional Commission, and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

For more information, visit www.cfnova.org.