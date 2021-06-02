St. James Parishioner Ann Murty Dies at 89

Ann Murty

Ann Louise Moore Murty, 89, of Pittsford, New York died Friday evening, May 21, 2021 at The Friendly Home, Rochester, NY following a long illness.

Born Aug. 5, 1931 in Salamanca, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Helen Driscoll Moore She was married Nov. 14, 1953 Edward Murty, who predeceased her in 2007.

She was a graduate of Salamanca High School and the Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing. She earned a B.S. in nursing and a masters in health education form S.U.N.Y. Buffalo. She worked many years as a school nurse and health educator at Nardin Academy, Buffalo, NY.

She and her husband, Edward, moved to Falls Church, Virginia later in life, where she was active in St. James Catholic Church, the Virginia Electoral Board, and the Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club. Following her husband’s death, she moved to Pittsford, NY, where she resided at the Cloverwood and Glenmere communities of Friendly Senior Living as well as the Friendly Home. Her family wishes to thank the staff of both communities and the Friendly Home for their excellent care over the past decade.

She enjoyed travelling with her late husband, bridge, tennis and attending concerts. Friends and family will remember Ann’s great love of animals, especially the many dachshunds she owned in her lifetime.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Gil) Wood; three grandchildren, James, Kristin and Thomas, her sister-in-law, Kathleen Thill, brother-in-law, Gerald Russell and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her first cousins, Marjorie (Michael) Rick, James (Aurelie) Ward and Kathleen (Arnie) Spinner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad Street, Salamanca, NY on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O’Rourke & O’Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, N

Donations in her memory may be made to Lollypop Farm, The Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450.