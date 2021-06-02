Lifelong F.C. Resident, Veteran Michael Strickler Dies

Michael Strickler

Michael Lewis Strickler passed away on May 25, 2021 at the age of 72. Mr. Strickler was born in Alexandria, Virginia to Teresa and Paul Strickler, the middle child of seven children. He was a life-long resident of Falls Church. Mr. Strickler was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, fishing, hunting, rock climbing and about any other activity taking place outside. There was nothing better than riding his motorcycle or ATV, ending the day around a campfire exchanging stories with his family and friends. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and tank driver. Mr. Strickler was an active member of the Falls Church American Legion where he served on the Board as the Sergeant of Arms. He participated in the Legion’s Honor Guard, including during the annual City of Falls Church Memorial Day activities. He also organized a popular annual axe throwing tournament and built the targets himself. A jack of all trades, he ran his own tree service for many years. Mr. Strickler enjoyed singing karaoke at several local spots and by all accounts was very accomplished.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Carol, brother David, sister-in-law Anne and nephews, Jesse and Jason. Survivors include sister Joan Strickler Weeks (John), brothers Skip (Denise), Bobby, Kevin (Joyce), and Mark (Christina). A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Murphy’s Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201.