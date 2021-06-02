Domino’s Seeking Employees, Offers Hiring Incentives

Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire approximately 1,000 new team members across 113 stores throughout the Greater Washington D.C. area. Team members who are hired now through July 31 at a participating location will receive a $500 sign-on bonus. Open positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“We have a huge need to hire additional team members, especially delivery drivers,” said Mary Lynne Carraway, a local Domino’s franchise owner, in a release. “We want to continue providing great service and delicious pizza to our customers, and in order to do so, we need more part-time and full-time team members.”

Those who are interested in additional information and applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.