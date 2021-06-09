One More Page Books Opening to General Public

One More Page Books will be opening to the general public on June 15. The number of people allowed in the store will be limited and masks will be required.

The independently owned local book store will open to Patreon supporters for in-person shopping appointments starting Thursday, June 2.

One More Page Books, which is currently open for curbside pick-up from noon – 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, is located in the WestLee Building at 2200 N. Westmoreland in Arlington, just beyond the Falls Church boundary line.

For more information, visit www.onemorepagebooks.com.