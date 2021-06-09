F.C. Chamber Hosting In-Person Networking Breakfast

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host its first fully in-person Networking Breakfast on Thursday, June 10, 8 – 9 a.m. at the Original Pancake House.

The event is designed without an agenda to enable participants to speak freely about issues of interest to them and the business community.

It is free for anyone interested but attendees are responsible for their own checks and registration is strongly encouraged as space is limited.

For more information, visit the calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.