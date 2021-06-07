7th Grader Organizes F.C. Litter Clean Up

Lorien Jackson, a seventh grader at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and a six-year Operation EarthWatch participant, is collaborating with OEW to clean up Falls Church. Those who help out will get to enter their name for a chance to win a gift certificate at Mike’s Deli at Lazy Sundae.

Jackson’s message is as follows:

“Anytime between now and the weekend of June 12, please go out and pick up trash near your home, in a park, or along the bike trail — anywhere people go a lot. If you pitch in, please send Lorien a photo of yourself with the trash bags you fill and information about the area you cleaned up. Participants will be entered into a raffle for a gift certificate to Lazy Mike’s.”