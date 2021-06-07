F.C. Locals Land on Dean’s List

The following college students were recognized as Dean’s List recipients for their respective colleges.

Due to the late announcement by some colleges, some of those recognized may be from the Fall 2020 semester. All are residents of Falls Church.

Belmont University — Rosalind Coolidge.

Columbia College — Guadalupe Woods.

Dixie State University — Emily Puntso.

Grove City College — Dana Ross.

Lehigh University — Emily Grace.

University of Pittsburgh at Bradford — Farhid Negahban.

University of Utah — Grace Johnson.

York College of Pennsylvania — Joshua Sims and Savannah Wilson.