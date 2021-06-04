Community Open House to Save Justice Park

There will be a Community Open House in Justice Park (3302 Peace Valley Lane, Falls Church) this Saturday, June 5 from 2 – 4 p.m. The open house will include speakers, a tour of the ‘hidden side’ of the Justice Park, a scavenger hunt for children, ice cream and orange flags planted to reveal the threatened loss of open space inside the park.

Those interested are encouraged to come and show support for a community park which is a valued place for relaxation, recreation, play and sports and community members want to save it from a proposed redesign plan.

Fairfax County Public Schools and Fairfax County Park Authority are proposing to pave up to two-acres of green space inside Justice Park for additional parking for Justice High School.

Surrounding communities have not had any meaningful opportunities to weigh in to provide public comment on these plans and offer alternatives which may reduce the needs for parking for high school students.