Girls Lacrosse Continues Its Roll to 6-1; Track & Field Competes in District Meet Tonight

By Mike Abler

A MUSTANG ATHLETE competes in the high jump event during a boys & girls track meet against Warren County High School in May. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Girls Lacrosse

The Mustangs once again have proven to be dominant in a 15-1 win on the road against Kettle Run High School. Their next game is at home against Eastern View High School on Friday. The girls will look to improve their winning streak to seven games as the regular season concludes.

Track and Field

Today, the Boys and Girls Track and Field teams will be competing in the District Championship meets.

Both teams will be competing against multiple schools with a chance to earn a Regional Championship meet on the line.

Baseball

Mustangs baseball lost a tough, 11-10 game to William Monroe High School and fell to 6-3 on the season. Thus ending their six-game winning streak that began after losing to Brentsville District and Brentsville to start the season 0-2. Thursday night, the Mustangs will do a makeup game against Skyline High School which was supposed to be played in late April. They play Warren County High School on Friday night on the road and close out the regular season at home against Central High School.

Tennis

The Boys and Girls Tennis teams competed yesterday in the Regional Championships. The boys only did individual matches while the girls tried to redeem themselves from the last match (a 5-0 blanking by Maggie Walker Governor’s School) in singles and doubles.

They also will be competing in doubles on Thursday to continue their respective seasons at the Regional level.

Boys Soccer

The Boys Soccer team, on the other hand, managed to shut out William Monroe 3-0 on the road.

The Mustangs now improve to 6-0-1 and have been unstoppable since their season opener.

They will travel to Warren County High School on Friday.

Boys Lacrosse

The boys team will also compete against Eastern View on the road this Friday as they near the conclusion of the regular season and school year.

The Mustangs have a 1-4 record, which they hope to improve upon.

They earned their first win in the previous game against Culpeper County High School with a potential playoff game coming up on June 10 against an unspecified opponent.