Hot Bats Power Mustang Baseball to 4-1 Stretch

Special to the News-Press

THOMAS DOWNS blasted two home runs during the Mustangs’ recent 4-1 stretch. (Photo: Chris Pestel)

George Mason High School’s baseball team has racked up a 4-1 record over the past two weeks, with the Mustangs peaking at just the right time.

Mason claimed victories over William Monroe, Sidwell Friends, Skyline & Brentsville District, before losing a 11-10 heartbreaker to William Monroe High School on the road Thursday night.

The Mustangs have had two weeks of torrid hitting during this span. There’s been a record surge of home runs including two for junior infielder Thomas Downs and one each for junior catcher Alex LaCroix, senior outfielder Bobby Asel and junior first baseman Patrick McDonald.

JACKSON PIERCE deals from the mound. (Photo: Chris Pestel)

Over their six-game win streak that ran from May 11 to May 25, Mason scored 42 runs compared to their opponents’ 17.

Players up and down the lineup have hit for power resulting in nine doubles and eight triples over a five-game span (including three in a single inning vs. Skyline.)

Travel to Front Royal twice next week for games vs Skyline and Warren County.

The last home game of the regular season will be at 6 p.m. on June 8 vs Central Woodstock.