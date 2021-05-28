2 people displaced after lightning strike causes house fire in Idylwood

(Photo: Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

This week’s summer-like storms weren’t without some damage, as one single family home in Idylwood caught fire after authorities said it was struck by lightning.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said that its own units, along with those from the Arlington County Fire Department, responded to a reported house fire in the 7700 block of Virginia Lane on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m.

Fire officials said that responding units noticed light smoke coming from the attic of a one and a half story, single family home once they arrived on the scene .

Firefighters took the home’s stairs to access to the attic when fire began to show from the roof, according to authorities.

Officials said that crews quickly brought the fire under control and extinguished it. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

Authorities said that two people were home at the time of the fire. Both were in an upstairs bedroom when they heard thunder and saw lightning, followed by a loud boom and then the smell of smoke.

Fire officials said that investigators determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

The two occupants, who evacuated the home safely, were displaced because of the fire. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $42,500.