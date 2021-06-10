Baseball Carries 3-Win Streak to Playoffs; Girls Soccer Ends on High Note

By Mike Abler

ANNING SMITH makes a move past a Central High School defender. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Baseball

Mason’s boys baseball team got two wins in two days, beating Skyline High School 6-4 and then bashing Warren County High School 9-3 in back-to-back days. The Mustangs improved to an 8-3 record with their final game against the winless Central High School in front of their home crowd.

Despite the Falcons’ poor record, Mason still had to eke out a nail-biting 3-2 victory. The win makes the Mustangs Co-District Champions — split the honor because they split the season series with William Monroe High School — and they end their season on a three game tear. Mason will play the 6th seed in the playoffs this Monday and will look to continue their current hot streak.

“This is our fifth game this season where we only won by one run,” Mason head coach Adam Amerine said.

The Mustangs were down 1-0, then they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th. But Central made it interesting by scoring a run off a walk.

“We were pretty confident that we were going to win,” Amerine said, “We knew we just had to play the game.”

Senior Pitcher Peter Villa is looking forward to the playoffs, especially with the win last night.

“Every time you step out here it’s special,” he said.

The game was also Senior night and Villa pitched a great game even though “The 6th inning got away from me a little bit, but I was dialed in as I always am,” he said.

When asked about their playoff game’s opponent, Villa said, “We’ll know soon, but for now we’re gonna enjoy the win.”

The start date for the Northwestern District tournament is to be determined.

Softball

Unfortunately for Mason’s Softball team, they fell 11-0 to Warren County on Friday. This dropped the Mustangs to a 2-9 record on the year. Mason ended their season on Tuesday against Central, though results were not publicly available.

Boys Lacrosse

Mason’s boys Lacrosse team handed Eastern View a convincing beatdown Friday night. The score was 11-6, and the Mustangs improved to 2-5 with one game left before a potential postseason run later in the month.

Girls Lacrosse

Mason pummeled Eastern View 24-3 Monday, boosting their record to 8-1 and closed out its season with an eight-game winning streak.

The girls have outscored their opponents 145-9 during the streak.

Boys and Girls Soccer

Mason’s boys soccer team pulled off a 6-1 blowout against Warren County on the road, while the girls’ team shut out the Wildcats in front of their home crowd on Friday night.

The boys played again on Monday and Tuesday, winning both games against Manassas Park High School (2-1) and Central (3-0).

The girls, meanwhile, shut out Central on the road Tuesday evening, closing out their regular seasons on a high note.

This seemed to be a theme Tuesday night for a few teams at Mason.