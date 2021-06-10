Falls Church Calendar: June 10 – 16, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Unity March. The regional Students Aligned for Equity club is sponsoring a second annual Unity March on the last day of school. The march is designed to be a place where citizens of all backgrounds can come together to help uplift the voices of minorities. This event is organized by the George Mason High School chapter of the club. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). Noon.

Rock Art. Participants will get the opportunity to collect rocks and crystals from the creek and turn them into works of art. For ages 6 – 10. Registration for children and adults required; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, call 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 4 – 5 p.m.

Crystal Campfire. Families are invited to join Arlington Parks staff at Long Branch Nature Center for a range of activities like stories, animal guests, games, songs and s’mores (bring your own supplies). Registration is required. To register for this event, call 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 7 – 8 p.m.

Life Under a Log. Participants will talk with Arlington Parks staff about the kinds of bugs and insects — such as beetles, worms, arthropods and others — that live underneath logs, as well as the functions they serve out in nature. Registration required. Register adults and children by contacting 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 a.m. – noon.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Thursday Evening Book Group (online). The Thursday Evening Book Discussion Groups meet on the second Thursday of each month. This month’s book is “What You Have Heard Is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance” by Carolyn Forche. All are welcome. This discussion will be held online via Zoom. For a Zoom invite or more information, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] or call 703-248-5035. 7 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Sing Books with Emily (online). Interested attendees can join Ms. Emily from Mary Riley Styles Public Library for a morning of stories and songs. This event will be live on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/mrspl/live) and is good for kids of all ages. A recording of the performance will be available until June 19. 11 a.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the Covid-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Owl Windsocks Crafternoon (online). Participants can pick up a Grab and Go Craft Kit from the Mary Riley Styles Public Library and join Ms. Meredith for a conversation about owls, as well as a chance to create an owl windsock. Grab and Go kits became available via curbside pickup on June 9. The craft video instructions will remain on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/mrspl). For information, call 703-248-5034. 3 – 3:30 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

“Always…Patsy Cline.” Based on a true story about the legendary country singer’s unlikely friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, this musical play comes with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation. Audiences will revel in 19 of Patsy’s heartfelt songs including unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” and “Walking After Midnight.” Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7 p.m. $35. creativecauldron.org.

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

Midnight at The Never Get (online). Welcome to The Never Get nightclub for this smart and slyly subversive Off-Broadway smash-hit musical. If life is a rehearsal for your memory, what moment would you replay? It is 1965 in New York City and cabaret crooner Trevor is in love — with Arthur, his songwriter. With their romance outlawed, the two create an act in the back room of an illegal Greenwich Village gay bar. However, pressures from a world on the cusp of change expose an ache for what they could never have in a wistful and whimsical serenade with tunes reminiscent of the Great American Songbook. Signature Theater. $35. Tickets at sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Cathy & Jorge. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Courtney King — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Salon Series: Intimate Evenings of Song (Virtual Show). Presented by Wolf Trap. 7 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Great Northern: A Tribute to the Grateful Dead with Jamie Daly. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

SOL Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Josh Allen Duo with Garrett. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Rock Creek Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Nighthawks — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Cris Jacobs (Acoustic Trio). The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Broke Superstars. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jacob Bennet. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

16th & T Band Live and in Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Danger Bird (Neil Young Tribute) — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Soul Crackers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Gabe Stillman Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Mitchell Norton. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Grateful Jams — Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Graffiti Soundstage. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tom Saputo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Josh Allen & Andy Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

The Gravel Road Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Malibu Wanderers — Live Rehearsal. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Rewind Wednesdays with David Thong & Friends — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Open Mic with Bob Hume, Martha & Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Postponed Flow. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $40 – $125. 8:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.