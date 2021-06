Broadfalls Apartments is sponsoring The Little City Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 16.

The Inova Blood Donor Services’ Bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot at 809 W. Broad Street in Falls Church from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are strongly recommended and a photo ID will be required. For more information or to make an appointment, visit http://bit.ly/littlecity0616, 1-866-256-6372, or contact Marc Lutz at [email protected] or 703-534-3180.