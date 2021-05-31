3 Local Teachers Received Grants from Sonic Drive-in to Fund Projects

Three local teachers received grants from Sonic Drive-in to fund four projects in three Falls Church area schools.

Ms. Hozman at Glen Forest Elementary School received funding for the project Delightfully Digital, while Mrs. Betten at Luther Jackson Middle School secured funds for Collaborative Tables, and Ms. Bartlett at Timber Lane Elementary School was granted support for Book Club Books and High Interest Book Series.

The donations were part of the $1.5 million Sonic Drive-ins donated through its Limeades for Learning initiative to fund teacher requests on the national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4.

Through Limeades for Learning, Sonic has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers, helping more than 36,000 teachers and impacting nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009.

Since 2000, DonorsChoose has contributed $1 billion through 4.7 million people and partners to support nearly 2 million teacher requests for resources and experiences. For more information visit www.LimeadesforLearning.com, SonicDrivein.com, or www.donorschoose.org.