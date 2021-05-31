Multiple TJ Students Place in VA Science Olympiad

ISAAC FRED (LEFT) & AIDEN LEE (Courtesy Photo)

Twenty-nine Thomas Jefferson Elementary students competed in the 2021 Virginia Science Olympiad, which was held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Eight of students placed in the top 10 in their respective events. The students who placed in the top 10 are listed below:

• 1st place — Isaac Fred & Aiden Lee for the “Write IT Cad IT” challenge.

• 5th place — Miles & Lucas Jermakian for the “Write IT Cad IT” challenge.

• 6th place — Miles & Lucas Jermakian for the “Kinematics” challenge.

• 9th place — Nishka Ghosh & Caroline Flajser for the “Build a Barge” challenge.

• 10th place — Inaaya Pepermintwala & Claire Vernon for the “Build a Barge” challenge