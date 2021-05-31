Beyer Issues Statement On Passing of John Warner

U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement earlier this week on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner:

“John Warner was a great American who served his country in World War II, the Korean War, and as Navy Secretary, and served Virginia in the Senate for thirty years. I am proud to have been his friend, and he was instrumental in my career and in those of so many others. John’s bipartisan spirit that put country and Commonwealth over party epitomizes what Virginians want in their leaders, and his fair mindedness and generosity were legendary. He was a lovely man, and I will miss him.”