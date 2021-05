Ryan Davis, the City of Falls Church’s Real Estate Tax Assessor for 17 years, has left his post to accept a new position elsewhere, it was announced at City Hall.

He left May 12 and the City’s Human Resources Department has been underway with a process to find a successor, according to Susan Finarelli of the City’s Office of Communications.

“He was a highly valued member of the community, and we will miss him very much,” F.C. City Manager Wyatt Shields said.