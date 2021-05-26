Ward Wins District for Mason Girls Tennis; Boys Soccer Add Another Shutout

By Mike Abler

EMMA WARD became the Northwestern District champion for the Mustangs last week. (Photo: FCCPS Photos/Stephen Whitcomb)

Last week, junior Emma Ward won the Northwestern District championship as George Mason High School’s girls tennis team continued its undefeated season.

The Mustangs defeated Goochland High School in straight sets (5-0) in the Region 3B quarterfinals, thus continuing their undefeated season when Mason faced Maggie Walker Governor’s School in semifinals last night. Results were not available by press time.

Ward defeated her opponent easily in the best of three sets. A tennis player who started in middle school has become a strong player within three years on Mason’s varsity squad.

“I started when I chose the sport as a unit in P.E. at Mary Ellen Henderson, and that’s how I started to get to where I am today,” she explained. When asked if she thought the team could continue this success, Ward felt they could.

Head coach Stephen Whitcomb said that Ward, “was one of the examples that showed that this team is the hardest working group I’ve had in six years.”

Ward is looking forward to the future but knows that she still has a long way to go.

“I still have more important matches to play and I’m already talking to colleges to see if I can continue playing at the next level,” she stated. “But I think we can do great this year and next season.”

Girls Lacrosse

The Girls Lacrosse team continued their winning ways with a 20-1 win over Culpeper County High School. The Mustangs are currently on a five-game winning streak. It seems that nothing can stop them from blowing teams away.

Boys Soccer

The Boys Soccer team also had Skyline’s number on Friday night, shutting them out 8-0. Now sitting at a 4-0-1 record, they played Tuesday against Brentsville district on the road. The boys won 2-0 to add another crooked number to the win column. Ever since the opening game that ended in a tie, the Mustangs haven’t given up a single goal, and have outscored opponents 22-1 so far this season.

Their next game is against William Monroe High School this Friday on the road, where they’ll look to maintain their dominance.

Baseball

Last Friday night, Mason’s Baseball team knocked it out of the park. They easily defeated Skyline 10-3. The Mustangs got off to a slow defensive start. While not allowing the Falcons to fly away with a lead, it wasn’t until the bottom of the third that Mason took off when the Mustangs took 5-0 by its third out.

Mason added another run to their lead, but Skyline wasn’t going down without a fight. In the top of the 6th inning, Skyline tallied three runs of its own to cut the lead in half. However, Mason would explode with 5 more runs on the warm Friday night to seal the game.

Boys Tennis

The Boys team also won their regional quarterfinals match to the tune of 5-0 against Central High School on the road, continuing their undefeated season right along with the girls. Their next match is today as they also try to keep their winning ways alive.

Softball

The Mustangs fell 16-5 against Brentsville District on the road as they continue to struggle this season. Their next game is against William Monroe on the road tomorrow night.

Girls Soccer

Girls Soccer fell short in their game against Brentsville District as well. losing the match 1-0, the girls have fallen to a 2-4 record, with their next game being against William Monroe tonight at home. The Mustangs will look to turn things around for the better, though results weren’t available by press time.