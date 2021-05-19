Mustangs Girls Lax Wins 4th Straight; Baseball Earns Winning Record

By Mike Abler

George Mason High School’s girls lacrosse team won their fourth straight game after laying down the wood against Fauquier Prep School in 23-0 victory on May 14.

After a lopsided 24-8 season opening loss to Paul VI Catholic High School, the Mustangs have only given up four goals since then while outscoring opponents 86-4 during their streak.

Mason set the tone immediately against the Falcons, scoring 2 goals within the game’s first minute. Things would only get more chaotic for Fauquier from there, as the Mustangs went into halftime with a 16-0 lead. They added the final seven tallies following halftime to bring the game to its winning margin.

This is the Mustangs’ first year competing at the Class 3 level, so head coach Courtney Gibbons was proud of her team’s performance,

“We have some tough games ahead, but we should be able to handle business,” Gibbons said.

Junior Bella Paradiso, who scored five goals in the win, believes that the team is “Working hard and meshing together really well now.”

The Mustangs maintained constant offensive pressure on the Falcons, who themselves struggled to generate any real threats on Mason’s cage.

The girls will host Culpeper County High School on Monday.

Baseball

The Varsity Baseball team won 8-4 against Central High School on the road and followed that up with a home win over William Monroe High School to improve to 3-2 on the season. It’s a welcome change from the team’s 0-2 start. The Mustangs will welcome Sidwell Friends High School tonight for their next contest.

Girls’ Soccer

The Girls’ Soccer team blew out Manassas Park on the road with a 10-0 victory on Monday. It ended a 3 game losing streak after their season-opening win against Manassas Park as well. Their next game is on Friday against Skyline High School on the road.

Boys’ Soccer

The Boys’ Soccer team shutout Manassas Park High School by the score of 6-0, which continued their 3-game winning streak at home. Their first game ended in a tie against Colgan on the road.

Softball

Mason’s Softball team also ended a losing streak that lasted 5 games by beating Manassas Park 7-4. Much like the Girls’ Soccer team, their only wins of the season thus far have been against Manassas Park. Their next game will be against Skyline on the road this Friday as they look to turn their season around.

Girls Tennis

Wednesday afternoon, the Mustangs faced off against Central on the road to continue their season. Results weren’t available by press time, but Mason is 9-0 this season and will look to remain undefeated.

Boys Lacrosse

The Boy’s Lacrosse team hasn’t fared as well as their female counterparts, losing their game to Fauquier High 24-11.

The Mustangs remain winless so far this season, but look to end their losing streak tonight against John Paul the Great Catholic High School.