A woman was arrested for being drunk in public in this week’s Crime Report.

Drunkenness, Roosevelt Blvd, May 6, 01:32 AM, a 26 year old white female of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, Ellison St, May 7, 12:26 PM, a 22 year old African American male of no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a schedule 1 narcotic..