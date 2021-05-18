Falls Church Ranked #3 for Small Business in Va.

The SmartAsset website has ranked the City of Falls Church third in Virginia as a “best place for small business,” it was announced this week.

Falls Church ranked third in state behind Goochland and Rappahannock and ahead of Fairfax County.

To evaluate the relevant data, the organization considered three factors: the proportion of people in a county with small business income, how much business income those people reported and the amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income.

To determine how attractive a region is for small business owners, the number of tax returns that report small business income compared to the total tax-filing population of the region was compared.

Next, the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in each region was compared.