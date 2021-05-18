Meetings About Cell Tower at New High School May 19

The Falls Church City School Board has received a proposal from Milestone Towers and Verizon Wireless to install a cell tower on the Falls Church schools’ secondary campus.

Before any decisions will be made, the next step is to hold two virtual Town Hall meetings on the same night — one for the nearby residential community and one for the school community.

The same material will be shared at both meetings.

• Town Hall for the surrounding residential community On Wednesday, May 19 from 6 – 7 p.m

• Town Hall for the FCCPS Secondary School Community on May 19 as well from 7 – 8 p.m.

To learn more about the project, why it is requested, what it will look like, how it works, and safety, visit the project website, meridianhswireless.com.

Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance from the website links for each meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. meridianhswireless.com/town-hall.