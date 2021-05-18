Mason Trombonist Selected for International Honors Series

George Mason High School senior trombonist Alec Autor was selected for the 2021 High School Honors Performance Series.

In July 2022, he will join musicians from across the globe for performances at the Sydney Opera House.

Autor began studying trombone in fourth grade at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

He played in the high school’s Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band for four years, participated in middle school and high school District X Bands, and performed in the “Chicago” and “Chorus Line” orchestras.