The Kensington Falls Church Offering Virtual Discussion

The Kensington Falls Church is offering a virtual discussion on How to Have Enjoyable Conversations with Your Loved One Experiencing Dementia on Friday, May 14 from noon – 12:45 pm.

This event is part of a three week series that explores the Positive Approach to Care with the Kensington’s Director of Memory Care and PAC Certified Trainer, Tonya Embly. The Kensington Falls Church utilizes PAC training and education throughout its building as a practical and compassionate approach to care.

