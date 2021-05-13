F.C. Resident Nominated for National Artist Award

Falls Church resident Priya Parrotta Natarajan, an author and Director of Music for Earth International, has been nominated among a select group of ‘exceptional artists and art professionals across the country’ to compete for the 2022 US Artist’s Award.

The nominations are drawn from the following disciplines: Architecture & Design, Craft, Dance, Film, Media, Music, Theater & Performance, Traditional Arts, Visual Art, and Writing. Nominators remain anonymous in perpetuity.

Natarajan may be contacted at [email protected]