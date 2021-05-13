Pfizer Vaccine Now Available for Kids Aged 12 – 15

Children and teens who are 12 – 15 years of age can now receive the Pfizer vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorized it for emergency use for that group on Thursday.

Those parents and guardians who want their children vaccinated can schedule an appointment by visiting the Fairfax Health Department’s vaccine page. Remember: Only the Pfizer vaccine is eligible to use for children, so adults making the appointment should search the term “Pfizer” on that page.

The Tysons Community Vaccination Center, located at the former Lord & Taylor department store in Tysons Corner Mall, is also accepting walk-in appointments. However, a parent, guardian or another adult in place of the parent/guardian must be with anyone under the age of 18 for their appointment at these Health Department sites.

CVS and Walgreens are also administering the Pfizer vaccine to people nationwide, with both requiring an adult attend with them as well.

To find out Pfizer availability, visit on Vaccines.gov, or en español, Vacunas.gov