Falls Church Calendar: May 13 – 19, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 13

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Pizzeria Orso (400 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Spring 2021 Habitat Restoration Event. Interested residents can join the City of Falls Church Habitat Restoration Team in restoring the local ecosystem in city parks. The group will be removing damaging invasive plants as well as planting natives that benefit the area’s local birds, butterflies and other pollinators. Participants will work in small groups, — while masked and socially distanced. The Habitat Restoration Team is limiting each event to 25 people, so they are asking attendees to pre-register using the sign-up genius form. That can be found by going to fallschurchva.gov, clicking on the “Calendar” tab, finding this restoration event under the “Events” section and then clicking on it. Once you’re on this item’s events page, there is a link on the right side of the page. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 10 a.m. – noon. For more information, contact Jeremy Edwards at [email protected]

ArlinGnomes Scavenger Hunt. Interested park goers can participate in a self-guided ArlinGnomes scavenger hunt, starting on April 24 and going until May 24, at Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park. Here’s how to play: Find all ten gnomes along the trail; scan the QR code next to each gnome to earn a letter and learn fun facts about the element of nature each gnome protects; at the end of your journey put all of the letters together to form a password and then enter the password to become a Guardian of ArlinGnome. If any participants don’t have a phone, pamphlets will be located at the entrance of the park as a low-tech way to participate. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington).

SUNDAY, MAY 16

Birding in the Field for Beginners. Interested participants can join an Arlington Parks naturalist as the group goes into the field to learn how to identify birds using sight and sound while observing them in their natural habitat. The participants will also learn how to use the app called Merlin, which takes uploaded photos and instantly identifies birds. Registration required for children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). Noon – 1:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

MONDAY, MAY 17

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 18

Community Conversation: Mainstreaming African American History in the Schools (online). Interested residents can come listen and participate in a conversation about recent efforts locally and nationwide to include more local African-American history in school curricula. What would this curriculum look like and how would it be implemented? Panelists will discuss this and related topics including efforts to change school names to reflect a commitment to social justice. The panel will consist of Ronald Anzalone, retired Director of the Office of Preservation Initiatives at the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and Chair of the Falls Church Historical Commission; Edwin B. Henderson, II, Founder of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and Vice-Chair of the Falls Church Historical Commission; and Dr. Peter Noonan, Superintendent of Falls Church City Public Schools. Email Pete Sullivan at [email protected] for the Zoom invitation. 7 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

THURSDAY, MAY 13

“The Parking Lot.” Witness the story of a married couple coming to terms with their possible divorce in a place no one would imagine — a parking lot. In the spirit of last year’s productions of “Laundry and Bourbon” and “Lone Star,” Providence Players is once again creating a theatrical event outdoors. The theater troupe has partnered with The Italian Café and Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation to bring together a wonderful mix of musical talent and theater performance with access to food and drinks in a festive setting. Italian Cafe (7161 Lee Highway, Falls Church). 7 p.m. providenceplayers.org.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

“Songs for a New World.” The Mustang Theatre at George Mason High School will put on a live and virtual performance of “Songs for a New World.” This play takes audiences from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land, to the ledge of a high-rise suite in New York City. Some of the characters spotlighted include a young man in the Bronx who wants to become a basketball player as well as a neglected Mrs. Claus during the holiday season. The performances for the show will be held on May 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m. This show is free of charge. Those who wish to attend in-person need to fill out the form at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBQd5geg7NDnuJX_6P8Hj4TTnZO2RrD8CiS84P4fszKXNRjg/viewform. Those who want to watch the stream online can visit gm.fccps.org, then click on the “Menu” tab on the top right of the screen and go to the “Events” page. You will find the theater stream item there.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

“Working.” The Statesmen Theatre Department at Marshall High School will put on a virtual performance of “Working,” a musical about the triumphs, failures, joys and concerns of the everyday American workers over a 24-hour period. Some of the workers covered include teachers, masons, truckers, firefighters and housewives. The two act play will run May 14 & 15 and May 21 & 22 at 8 p.m. The stream will be live, so those who sign on to the stream after the start time will miss parts of the production. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit statesmentheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Dylan Dellisanti & Friends. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Carly Harvey with Kiss & Ride — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

19th Street Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Brook Yoder Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Wharf Rats. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Smooth AF & Doug — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Honky Tonk Cassanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Jillian Matundan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Broke Superstars. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Old Dominion Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Pile O’Rocks. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Hemicats Blues Band, traveling up from Richmond. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Kentucky Avenue (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

Adrian & Cramer. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Michelle Swan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Shenandoah Run. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 6 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sol Roots. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

David Thong and Friends — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.