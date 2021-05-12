J.L. Hicks Financial Group Holds Retirement Planning Seminar

J.L. Hicks Financial Group is hosting Retirement Planning Today – An Educational Course for Adults Ages 50 to 70 virtually from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays May 11 and 18 or Thursdays, May 20 and 27.

The course consists of two, 3-hour sessions during which attendees will determine the amount of money needed to retire, create goals for a successful retirement, eliminate debt and improve cash flow, properly convert your IRA to a Roth IRA, plan retirement income to preserve a comfortable standard of living, transfer the risk of potential financial losses before or during retirement, and reduce or eliminate taxes, expenses, delays and legal challenges with estate planning. For pricing and other information, call 703-935-2829.