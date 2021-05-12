Colson Board Reflects on High Note Ending to Mason Career & Next Steps

By Mike Abler

COLSON BOARD competes in a cross country race. (Courtesy Photo)

A few weeks ago, George Mason High School senior Colson Board finished 11th in the Class 3 state 5000 meter run with a time of 16:43, earning him an All-State Medal for his efforts.

His performance was the fastest time for a Mustang at States, and it was also the highest finish for a Mustang since 2012.

“I feel super fortunate to be able to make it,” Board said.

Colson was able to break his record and the school record as well, which was an inspiring end to his season.

“Just a few months ago, I was recovering from a sports hernia. I wasn’t sure if I would have a season. Fortunately, I was running again a month after the surgery.” he said. “Crossing that finish line was the best part of going to states. It suddenly hit me of what I’d just accomplished and it felt great.”

For Board, it was the crowning achievement of his career. Back when he was a freshman in 2017, he said he had dreamt of this moment.

“I ran a 17:51 5K when I was a freshman,” Board explained, adding that, “I’ve wondered since then if I’d break that. But I always wondered if I’d break the school record. I’m delighted that I was able to accomplish both,” he concluded.

Board will be attending Penn State in the fall where he plans to continue running.

When it comes to the future though, Board has other commitments in mind.

“I’m majoring in Music because my times weren’t fast enough for their Varsity team and music is a huge commitment itself,” he said.

For Board, running isn’t just a sport, it also helped him deal with the current Pandemic at hand.

He said that while some people lost their motivation to exercise, it helped him gain motivation.

Best of all, running gave him something to focus on and helped him sustain a routine during a time where many were stripped of their ambitions.

Board concluded that training “Gave me a deeper appreciation of the sport and gave me something to stay engaged in.”

Despite not making the Nittany Lions’ varsity squad, Board will still run six days a week, with two to three of those days being workouts or long runs to help him stick with his routine.

Board is still holding out hope he’ll eventually make the varsity squad. Largely because his times were “Super close to recruiting standards.” Regardless, Board is content with where he is and plans to do his best on the Club team by trying to break his 1600 and 800-meter times.

“After all that I had gone through, from my surgery [and] Covid-19, I feel great about my performance and where my running career is heading.” I wouldn’t change a thing,” Board said.

As this chapter on his life closes, another chapter is beginning to open up. A chapter that Colson Board cannot wait to begin.