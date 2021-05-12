Henderson Students Shine in ‘If I Were Mayor’ Contest

The Virginia Municipal League held its annual “If I Were Mayor” letter contest for seventh graders throughout the state in April. The contest asks students to discuss the changes they would make to their community if they were mayor, dovetailing with their Civics curriculum. Given the past year of schooling was done during the Covid-19 pandemic, the students were asked to write what they thought had worked and what they would change for virtual learning.

Claire Weatherly was the winner for the state’s Region 5 contest.

Within just Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, there were three winners — Seth Hahn in 1st place, Sylvia Witt in 2nd place and William Hefferan in 3rd place.

All winners will be featured in the May issue of the Virginia Municipal League magazine.