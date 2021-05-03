Walk & Bike to School Day Slated for May 6

On Thursday, May 6, Falls Church students, parents and school staff are encouraged to stroll or pedal their way to school for the return of the City’s annual Walk and Bike to School Day.

The Health and Wellness Advisory Committee for Falls Church City Public Schools and the City’s Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Transportation (CACT) are partnering to promote this year’s event, which is part of a National Center for Safe Routes to School-led effort to encourage physical activity, improve pedestrian and bike safety, and promote green transportation options.

“If you’ve never walked or biked to school before, it’s a good idea to do a trial run on an evening or weekend to figure out the shortest, safest route and where you’ll park your bike,” said Dave Gustafson, chair of the CACT.

In 2019, more than 7,000 walking and biking events were held around the country.

Despite the pandemic, more than 1,300 events were held in 2020.

For more information, visit this website.