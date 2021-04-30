Update on W&OD Dual Trails Project

NOVA Parks provided the latest update on the Dual Trails Project along the Washington & Old Dominion Trail in the City of Falls Church.

The update, which was published on April 23, said that the project is expected to be complete by August.

Stormwater pipe and structures have been completed.

Grading and earthwork operations are nearly complete.

Removal of the existing asphalt trail and preparation of new trail subsurface to begin the week of May 3rd.

Installation of new trail asphalt will follow as each section is prepared for pavement.

Pavement work will be completed in sections (between street crossings), and the trail will be inaccessible in these areas until new pavement is installed. The process for each trail section is expected to take approximately 4 weeks, and the trail closures and detours will be in place throughout this work, including weekends as required.

Trammel Branch stormwater pipe installation by the City of Falls Church is expected to be completed in June.

Paving of the trail section between Great Falls St. and Little Falls St. will be completed once the new Trammel Branch storm pipe is in place.

Site stabilization and landscape planting will be done after site work is complete.