Langley High Senior Named Nat’l Student Leader

Spencer Nash, a senior at Langley High School, was recently named as a Bank of America Student Leader for 2021.

He’s the only Fairfax County resident selected, as well as one of five high schoolers from the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region, and is among approximately 300 young people from across the country to be selected as a Student Leader.

Nash was picked because (among other qualifications) he is Langley’s National Honor Society president and DECA vice president, and is also a math and coding tutor. Along with that, he founded Langley’s Finance Club to help educate fellow students on financial topics.

These students then engage in a summer-long paid internship with Bank of America, assisting local non-profits, receiving leadership training, and participating in a week-long leadership summit in D.C., at the end of the summer (as shown in this WJLA-TV report).