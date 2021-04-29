Falls Church Calendar: April 29 – May 5, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at the Italian Cafe (7161 Lee Hwy., Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Animal Tracks. If you’ve ever seen animal tracks in the mud, how would you like to take your own footprints home? Participants will make plaster animal feet with Arlington Parks staff. While the prints set, the group will hike the forest looking for animal tracks and traces. Ages 6 to 10. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Pop-Up Park at Bluemont Park. Interested attendees can join Arlington Parks staff at Bluemont Park, where they can meet a naturalist or historian at one of the parks while discovering the nature and history of Arlington. The staff person may bring hands-on learning items, artifacts or activities for attendees to enjoy. No registration is needed. Cancelled if raining. Bluemont Park (601 N Manchester St., Arlington) 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

ArlinGnomes Scavenger Hunt. Interested park goers can participate in a self-guided ArlinGnomes scavenger hunt, starting on April 24 and going until May 24, at Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park. Here’s how to play: Find all ten gnomes along the trail; scan the QR code next to each gnome to earn a letter and learn fun facts about the element of nature each gnome protects; at the end of your journey put all of the letters together to form a password and then enter the password to become a Guardian of ArlinGnome. If any participants don’t have a phone, pamphlets will be located at the entrance of the park as a low-tech way to participate. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington).

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Falls Church Women’s History Walk. The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and Elected Women of Falls Church invite the community to walk the City and learn about the women whose efforts forged Falls Church. Forty-four “Her-Story” Stations along the two mile walk showcase the activism, commitment and contributions of notable women in Falls Church from the 1600s through today. The walk will be a self-guided 2-mile loop from Falls Church City Hall to Cherry Hill Farmhouse. Participants may start at any point along the route, but please note – docents will be available to provide guidance and directions at three locations along the route: Big Chimneys Park, Tinner Hill Park and City Hall. Due to Covid-19 concerns, no gatherings are planned prior to the beginning or the ending times of the event. All participants are asked to adhere to mask and social distancing guidance. For more information, visit here. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Falls Church Amateur Writers Group. A group for aspiring writers. Participants meet to discuss and offer constructive criticism for each other’s work. Contact [email protected] to get the invitation to the group. 7 p.m.

City Nature Challenge. The City Nature Challenge is a friendly, annual, global event to record biodiversity. The City of Falls Church is participating as part of the Washington DC metro area. From April 30 – May 3, participants will document wild plants, animals, and fungi using the iNaturalist mobile app and website. Following the observation period, we’ll all pitch in, with the help of experts, to identify what we’ve seen in our region — and compete globally for most species observed. Global results will be announced on May 10.

MONDAY, MAY 3

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child” (online). In Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child,” a nod to his great-grandmother’s plentiful recipe and the spirited spontaneity of jazz, 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton, Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) recounts his life as the only child of a single mother. From the fierce growing pains of boyhood innocence to the awkwardness of teenage years to a proud Black man, Daniel digs through his memory’s attic in a powerful and playful story of metamorphosis. Bursting with lyricism, dynamic tap dance, and heart, this delectable treat is a little bit savory, a little bit sweet, and a little bit sticky — but it’s all good. $35. Sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Bobby Thompson Band — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Michelle Swan and Friends. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Free Flowing Musical Experience. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Josh Allen & Garrett Acoustic Show Live and In Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Super Funk 5. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Jerry Tripsters (Jerry Garcia Tribute) — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mother’s Little Helper: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Chris Timbers Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Smokin’ Lounge (Janna Audey and Rob Santos). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Randoll Rivers Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Squid Inc. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Born Cross Eyed (Grateful Dead Tribute) — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir: A Tribute to the Grateful Dead. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Country Six Pack Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Mark Werblin. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Too Extra Band Live and In Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Cosmic Carl’s Drum Circle Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Robbin Kapsalis and the Vintage #18. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Karen Jonas Live — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Rewind Wednesday’s with David Thong and Friends — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.