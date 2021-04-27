Crime Report: Man Throws Cinder Block at Business Door in Unsuccessful Break-In

A man tried to break into a business by throwing a cinder block at its front door in this week’s Crime Report.

Attempted Commercial Burglary, S Washington St, April 12, 02:30 AM, unknown suspect described as a black male wearing a mask and New Balance shoes threw a cinder block at the front door of a business but could not gain entry.

Left the area driving a car stolen earlier in the month from Loudoun County. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, S Washington St, April 12, 2 PM, a destruction of property report was taken.

Fraud, Gundry Dr, April 12, 12 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Commercial Burglary, S Washington St, April 14, 12:20 AM, three unknown suspects smashed a glass door and removed items of value. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, Hillwood Ave, April 15, 8:35 PM, 52-year-old white male of Arlington, VA, was arrested for appearing drunk in public.

Commercial Burglary, Wilson Blvd, April 17, 1:15 AM, three unknown suspects smashed a glass door and removed items of value. Investigation continues.