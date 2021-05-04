Crime Report: Lawn Equipment Nabbed from Garage

Lawn equipment was stolen from an unsecured garage in this week’s Crime Report.

Fraud, Falls Ave, April 21, 11:22 AM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Disorderly, Drunk in Public, Wilson Blvd, April 22, 01:55 AM, a 40-year-old Asian female of Lorton, was arrested for disorderly conduct and appearing drunk in public.

Identity Theft, Lincoln Ave, April 22, 9:54 AM, identity theft was reported.

Larceny from Building, Timber Lane, April 23rd, 08:46 AM, an external front door knob was reported stolen.

Larceny from Building, E Broad St, April 23rd, 09:43 AM, miscellaneous lawn equipment was stolen from an unsecured garage where the equipment was stored.

DUI, No valid O/L and False ID to Law Enforcement Officer (LEO), Hillwood Ave, April 24th, 11:09 PM, a 29-year-old white male of Alexandria was arrested for DUI, No valid OL and False ID to LEO.

Assault, Hillwood Ave, April 25, 00:23 AM, an incident of assault was reported. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, W Broad St, April 25rd, 09:35 AM, purse with miscellaneous items in it were reported stolen.

Assault, DIP, E Fairfax Street, April 25, 22:26 AM, an incident of assault was reported. 63-year-old white male of Falls Church was arrested for appearing drunk in public.