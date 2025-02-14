Falls Church City Superintendent Search Elicits Strong Student Response

A survey conducted by Hazard, Young Attea Associates on the qualities and capabilities that folks want a new Falls Church City Schools superintendent to embody was widely responded to, the F.C. school board was told Tuesday night, with almost half the respondents being students currently in the system. “This is a fantastic representation by students,” Dr. Bill Adams of the group exclaimed.

During the presentation, current and soon retiring Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan recounted a recent report that despite all the growth in multi-family buildings in the City, still over 62 percent of all students come from single family homes.