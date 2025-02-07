Kaine Statement on Pause on Federal Worker Buyout Offer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) released the following statement after a federal judge paused the Trump Administration’s resignation buyout offer—just hours before tonight’s midnight deadline for federal employees to decide whether to accept the offer:

“I’m relieved to see a federal judge temporarily block the Trump Administration’s sham buyout offer. The Administration has no clear authority to offer this deal. Recent reporting has indicated that the Trump Administration added clauses to the deal that allow the Administration to cancel it at any time, leaving federal employees without pay, as well as requiring federal employees who accept the so-called buyout to waive their rights to any legal recourse. This is proof that Trump has no problem stiffing the American people—just like he has done before as a businessman and President. I’m hearing from federal workers across Virginia who swore an oath to the Constitution to serve their country and the American people; it’s horrific that these Americans are now wondering how they’ll be able to pay their bills and provide for their families. Let me be clear: the fight is not over, and it will continue to play out in court. Virginians should know that they have an advocate in me, and I will continue to stand up for them in the U.S. Senate.”

Kaine has long advocated for Virginia’s federal workforce and has spoken out strongly against the Trump Administration’s actions to reduce and politicize the nonpartisan, merit-based civil service. He spoke on the Senate floor to share stories from Virginia’s federal workers and oppose the nomination of Russell Vought—a key architect of Project 2025 and plans to gut the federal workforce—to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Kaine recently issued an open letter to federal civil servants. He has also introduced bicameral, bipartisan legislation to protect the merit-based federal workforce system.